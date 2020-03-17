Shares of Natl Health Inv Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Natl Health Inv (NYSE:NHI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $36.12. Approximately 152,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 322,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Natl Health Inv have traded between the current low of $36.12 and a high of $91.12 and are now at $36.88. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

National Health Investors, Inc. invests in income producing health care properties primarily via property ownership and providing mortgage financing. It's major assets are in the long term care industry followed by investments in acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, assisted living facilities, retirement centers, and projects for the developmentally disabled.

Natl Health Inv (NYSE:NHI) has potential upside of 96.5% based on a current price of $36.88 and analysts' consensus price target of $72.45. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $81.59 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $83.07.

