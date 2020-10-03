Shares of National Retail Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of National Retail (NYSE:NNN) traded today at $49.07, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 117,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 881,000 shares.

National Retail Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, develops, and manages retail properties. National Retail Properties serves customers in the State of Florida.

In the past 52 weeks, National Retail share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $49.07 and a high of $59.26 and are now at $49.12. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

National Retail (NYSE:NNN) is currently priced 11.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $43.60. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $54.84 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $55.05.

