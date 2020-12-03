Shares of Murphy Oil Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $6.10. Approximately 442,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.9 million shares.

Murphy Oil Corporation is a worldwide oil and gas exploration and production company with refining and marketing operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company also has exploration and production activities in countries that include United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Ecuador. Murphy Oil has retail operations as well in the United States.

Potential upside of 429.1% exists for Murphy Oil Corp, based on a current level of $6.25 and analysts' average consensus price target of $33.07. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $22.21 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $22.53.

Over the past year, Murphy Oil Corphas traded in a range of $6.10 to $31.13 and are now at $6.25. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

