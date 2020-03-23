Shares of M&T Bank Corp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) traded today at $93.69, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 67,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1 million shares.

M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) has potential upside of 103.8% based on a current price of $93.77 and analysts' consensus price target of $191.14. M&T Bank Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $151.22 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $158.48.

Over the past year, M&T Bank Corphas traded in a range of $93.69 to $174.93 and are now at $93.77. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiaries, offer a variety of commercial banking, trust, and investment services to their customers. M&T Bank operates branch offices in New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

