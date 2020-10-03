Shares of Mosaic Co/The Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) traded today at $12.30, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 843,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.4 million shares.

Mosaic Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.16 and the current low of $12.30 and are currently at $12.40 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.57% lower and 2.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Mosaic Company produces and distributes crop nutrients to the agricultural communities located in North America and other countries. The Company's principal products include concentrated phosphates and potash.

Potential upside of 133.8% exists for Mosaic Co/The, based on a current level of $12.40 and analysts' average consensus price target of $29.00. Mosaic Co/The shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.56 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $20.74.

