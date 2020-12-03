Shares of Morgan Stanley Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded today at $33.70, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 204,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 15.5 million shares.

Morgan Stanley, a bank holding company, provides diversified financial services on a worldwide basis. The Company operates a global securities business which serves individual and institutional investors and investment banking clients. Morgan Stanley also operates a global asset management business.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Morgan Stanley have traded between the current low of $33.70 and a high of $57.57 and are now at $33.81. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 1.44% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 81.0% for shares of Morgan Stanley based on a current price of $33.81 and an average consensus analyst price target of $61.21. Morgan Stanley shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $46.26 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $51.29.

