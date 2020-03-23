Shares of Mondelez Inter-A Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Mondelez Inter-A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded today at $42.00, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 642,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 9.7 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mondelez Inter-A have traded between the current low of $42.00 and a high of $59.96 and are now at $42.64. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Mondelez International Inc. is a food and beverage company. The Company manufactures and markets packaged food products, including snacks, beverages, cheese, convenient meals and various packaged grocery products. Mondelez International sells its products throughout the world.

Mondelez Inter-A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has potential upside of 14.1% based on a current price of $42.64 and analysts' consensus price target of $48.63. Mondelez Inter-A shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $54.41 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $55.12.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mondelez Inter-A on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $55.82. Since that call, shares of Mondelez Inter-A have fallen 22.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.