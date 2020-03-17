Shares of Middleby Corp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) traded at a new 52-week low today of $61.32. So far today approximately 109,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 500,000 shares.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and services a broad line of equipment for use in cooking and preparing food. The Company products are used in commercial and institutional kitchens and restaurants. Middleby serves customers worldwide.

Middleby Corp has overhead space with shares priced $61.36, or 50.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $123.71. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $107.54 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $117.59.

Over the past year, Middleby Corphas traded in a range of $61.32 to $142.98 and are now at $61.36. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.84% lower and 2.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

