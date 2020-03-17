Shares of Mid-America Apar Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Mid-America Apar (NYSE:MAA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $102.85. So far today approximately 144,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 679,000 shares.

Mid-America Apar share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $148.88 and the current low of $102.85 and are currently at $106.68 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, and operates multi family apartment communities in the southeast and midwest United States and Texas. In addition, the Company conducts third party property management, development, and construction activities through its service corporation.

Mid-America Apar (NYSE:MAA) defies analysts with a current price ($106.68) 3.9% above its average consensus price target of $102.57. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $129.77 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $136.95.

