Shares of Mid-America Apar Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Mid-America Apar (NYSE:MAA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $96.30. So far today approximately 58,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 735,000 shares.

Mid-America Apar (NYSE:MAA) has potential upside of 5.3% based on a current price of $97.41 and analysts' consensus price target of $102.57. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $129.64 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $135.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, and operates multi family apartment communities in the southeast and midwest United States and Texas. In addition, the Company conducts third party property management, development, and construction activities through its service corporation.

Over the past year, Mid-America Aparhas traded in a range of $96.30 to $148.88 and are now at $97.41. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% lower and 1.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

