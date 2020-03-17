Shares of Microchip Tech Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded today at $54.86, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 961,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.7 million shares.

Microchip Technology Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets microcontrollers, related mixed-signal and memory products, and application development systems for high-volume embedded control applications. The Company also designs, develops, and markets linear and mixed-signal, power management, and thermal management products.

Over the past year, Microchip Techhas traded in a range of $54.86 to $112.47 and are now at $56.17. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% lower and 2.54% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 98.6% for shares of Microchip Tech based on a current price of $56.17 and an average consensus analyst price target of $111.56. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $94.26 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $99.80.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Microchip Tech and will alert subscribers who have MCHP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.