Shares of Mgm Resorts Inte Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) traded today at $8.36, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 2.9 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 14.7 million shares.

Mgm Resorts Inte has overhead space with shares priced $8.55, or 77.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $38.74. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.42 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $29.11.

MGM Resorts International operates gaming, hospitality, and entertainment resorts. The Company offers accommodation, dining, meeting, convention and hospitality management services for casino and non-casino properties around the world.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mgm Resorts Inte have traded between the current low of $8.36 and a high of $34.63 and are now at $8.55. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

