Shares of Mgm Resorts Inte Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $12.50. So far today approximately 110,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 12.7 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mgm Resorts Inte have traded between the current low of $12.50 and a high of $34.63 and are now at $12.50. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.68% lower and 5.15% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 209.9% exists for Mgm Resorts Inte, based on a current level of $12.50 and analysts' average consensus price target of $38.74. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $29.26 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $29.37.

MGM Resorts International operates gaming, hospitality, and entertainment resorts. The Company offers accommodation, dining, meeting, convention and hospitality management services for casino and non-casino properties around the world.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mgm Resorts Inte and will alert subscribers who have MGM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.