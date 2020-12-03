Shares of Mgic Invt Corp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Mgic Invt Corp (NYSE:MTG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $9.30. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 319,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.6 million shares.

Potential upside of 53.5% exists for Mgic Invt Corp, based on a current level of $9.37 and analysts' average consensus price target of $14.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $13.45 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $13.52.

MGIC Investment Corporation provides private mortgage insurance services. The Company offers mortgage insurance to thrifts, mortgage bankers and brokers, commercial banks, credit unions, and other lending institutions. MGIC Investment serves customers in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Mgic Invt Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.24 and the current low of $9.30 and are currently at $9.37 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

