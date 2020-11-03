Shares of Mgic Invt Corp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Mgic Invt Corp (NYSE:MTG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $10.74. Approximately 717,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.5 million shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation provides private mortgage insurance services. The Company offers mortgage insurance to thrifts, mortgage bankers and brokers, commercial banks, credit unions, and other lending institutions. MGIC Investment serves customers in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Mgic Invt Corp has overhead space with shares priced $10.78, or 25.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $14.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $13.47 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $13.58.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mgic Invt Corp have traded between the current low of $10.74 and a high of $15.24 and are now at $10.78. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 1.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

