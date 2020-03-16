Shares of Mfa Financial Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Mfa Financial (NYSE:MFA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $5.25. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 595,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.6 million shares.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

Over the past year, Mfa Financialhas traded in a range of $5.25 to $8.09 and are now at $5.53. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Mfa Financial has overhead space with shares priced $5.53, or 26.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $7.55. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $7.46 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $7.63.

