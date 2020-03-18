Shares of Mfa Financial Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Mfa Financial (NYSE:MFA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $3.26. So far today approximately 2.5 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.8 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Mfa Financial share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $3.26 and a high of $8.09 and are now at $3.26. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

Potential upside of 131.6% exists for Mfa Financial, based on a current level of $3.26 and analysts' average consensus price target of $7.55. Mfa Financial shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $7.44 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $7.51.

