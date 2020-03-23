Shares of Metlife Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) traded today at $23.73, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 499,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 7.9 million shares.

Over the past year, Metlife Inchas traded in a range of $23.73 to $53.28 and are now at $23.79. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.06% lower and 5.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

MetLife, Inc. provides individual insurance, employee benefits, and financial services with operations throughout the United States and the regions of Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Company's products include life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowners insurance, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals, as well as group insurance.

Metlife Inc has overhead space with shares priced $23.79, or 56.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $55.19. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.73 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $47.57.

