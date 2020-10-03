Shares of Metlife Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) traded today at $34.30, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 556,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.9 million shares.

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) has potential upside of 59.7% based on a current price of $34.55 and analysts' consensus price target of $55.19. Metlife Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $48.39 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $49.71.

In the past 52 weeks, Metlife Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $34.30 and a high of $53.28 and are now at $34.55. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.3% lower and 1.55% lower over the past week, respectively.

MetLife, Inc. provides individual insurance, employee benefits, and financial services with operations throughout the United States and the regions of Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Company's products include life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowners insurance, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals, as well as group insurance.

