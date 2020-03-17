Shares of Medical Properti Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Medical Properti (NYSE:MPW) traded at a new 52-week low today of $12.78. Approximately 1.1 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.6 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Medical Properti share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $12.78 and a high of $24.29 and are now at $13.11. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to acquire and develop net-leased healthcare facilities. These facilities include inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, regional acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other single-discipline healthcare facilities such as heart hospitals.

Medical Properti (NYSE:MPW) has potential upside of 1.3% based on a current price of $13.11 and analysts' consensus price target of $13.28. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $19.84 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $22.12.

