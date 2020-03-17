Shares of Mdu Res Group Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Mdu Res Group (NYSE:MDU) traded today at a new 52-week low of $18.96. Approximately 156,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. provides value added natural resource products and related services. The Company offers products that are essential to energy, transportation, and infrastructure, including regulated utilities, pipelines, exploration, production, and construction materials and services companies.

In the past 52 weeks, Mdu Res Group share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $18.96 and a high of $32.22 and are now at $19.06. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Potential upside of 48.9% exists for Mdu Res Group, based on a current level of $19.06 and analysts' average consensus price target of $28.38. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $27.93 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $29.45.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mdu Res Group and will alert subscribers who have MDU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.