Shares of Mccormick-N/V Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) traded today at $121.50, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 53,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 773,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Mccormick-N/V share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $121.50 and a high of $174.58 and are now at $121.66. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

McCormick & Company, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes flavor products including spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and flavorings and other specialty food products to the food industry. The Company sells to retail stores, food manufacturers, and food service businesses.

Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) is currently priced 8.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $111.45. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $161.27 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $161.81.

