Shares of Mccormick-N/V Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $135.31. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 74,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 758,000 shares.

Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) is currently priced 18.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $111.45. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $162.01 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $162.76.

McCormick & Company, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes flavor products including spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and flavorings and other specialty food products to the food industry. The Company sells to retail stores, food manufacturers, and food service businesses.

In the past 52 weeks, Mccormick-N/V share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $135.31 and a high of $174.58 and are now at $136.41. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

