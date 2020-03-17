Shares of Maxim Integrated Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) traded today at a new 52-week low of $41.93. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 848,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2 million shares.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The Company offers switching regulators, battery management, amplifiers, data converters, filters, opticals, and memory products. Maxim Integrated Products serves customers globally.

Maxim Integrated has overhead space with shares priced $42.20, or 29.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $60.19. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $58.35 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $59.45.

Maxim Integrated share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $65.73 and the current low of $41.93 and are currently at $42.20 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

