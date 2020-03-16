Shares of Maxim Integrated Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $42.65. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 79,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.9 million shares.

There is potential upside of 36.5% for shares of Maxim Integrated based on a current price of $44.09 and an average consensus analyst price target of $60.19. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $58.41 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $59.84.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The Company offers switching regulators, battery management, amplifiers, data converters, filters, opticals, and memory products. Maxim Integrated Products serves customers globally.

In the past 52 weeks, Maxim Integrated share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $42.65 and a high of $65.73 and are now at $44.09. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

