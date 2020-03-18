Shares of Mastercard Inc-A Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded today at $220.40, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 494,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.1 million shares.

Mastercard Incorporated provides financial transaction processing services. The Company offers payment processing services for credit and debit cards, electronic cash, automated teller machines, and travelers checks. Mastercard serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Mastercard Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $220.40 and a high of $347.25 and are now at $223.36. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) defies analysts with a current price ($223.36) 7.5% above its average consensus price target of $206.50. Mastercard Inc-A shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $284.90 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $309.41.

