Shares of Mastercard Inc-A Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $202.02. So far today approximately 824,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.8 million shares.

There is potential upside of 0.2% for shares of Mastercard Inc-A based on a current price of $206.04 and an average consensus analyst price target of $206.50. Mastercard Inc-A shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $284.50 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $304.56.

Mastercard Incorporated provides financial transaction processing services. The Company offers payment processing services for credit and debit cards, electronic cash, automated teller machines, and travelers checks. Mastercard serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mastercard Inc-A have traded between the current low of $202.02 and a high of $347.25 and are now at $206.04. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

