Shares of Masco Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $31.60. So far today approximately 181,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.8 million shares.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) has potential upside of 44.4% based on a current price of $32.10 and analysts' consensus price target of $46.35. Masco Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $43.07 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $45.37.

Over the past year, Masco Corphas traded in a range of $31.60 to $50.06 and are now at $32.10. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Masco Corporation manufactures and sells home improvement and building products. The Company's products include faucets, kitchen and bath cabinets, architectural coatings, and builders hardware products. Masco sells its products through mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, and other wholesale and retail outlets to consumers and contractors.

