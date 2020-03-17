Shares of Martin Mar Mtls Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Martin Mar Mtls (NYSE:MLM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $163.46. Approximately 77,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 602,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 48.6% for shares of Martin Mar Mtls based on a current price of $168.46 and an average consensus analyst price target of $250.31. Martin Mar Mtls shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $252.79 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $253.89.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Martin Mar Mtls have traded between the current low of $163.46 and a high of $281.72 and are now at $168.46. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. produces aggregates for the construction industry, including highways, infrastructure, commercial, and residential. The Company also manufactures and markets magnesia-based products, including heat-resistant refractory products for the steel industry, chemical products for industrial and environmental uses, and dolomitic lime.

