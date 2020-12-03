Shares of Marriott Intl-A Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $88.76. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 430,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.9 million shares.

Marriott International Inc. of Maryland is a worldwide operator and franchisor of hotels. The Company franchises lodging facilities and vacation timesharing resorts under various brand names. Marriott also provides services to home and condominium owner associations for projects associated with several of its brands.

Over the past year, Marriott Intl-Ahas traded in a range of $88.76 to $153.39 and are now at $92.51. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

There is potential upside of 59.4% for shares of Marriott Intl-A based on a current price of $92.51 and an average consensus analyst price target of $147.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $134.23 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $138.49.

