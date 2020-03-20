Shares of Manpowergroup In Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Manpowergroup In (NYSE:MAN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $58.92. So far today approximately 174,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 659,000 shares.

Manpowergroup In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.99 and the current low of $58.92 and are currently at $59.69 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% lower and 2.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides non-governmental employment services through offices located around the world. The Company's principal operations include temporary staffing services, contract services, and training and testing of temporary, and permanent workers. Manpower provides employment services to a wide variety of customers.

Manpowergroup In has overhead space with shares priced $59.69, or 51.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $123.56. Manpowergroup In shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $86.85 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $89.20.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Manpowergroup In and will alert subscribers who have MAN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.