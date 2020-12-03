Shares of Madison Square-A Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Madison Square-A (NYSE:MSG) traded today at $193.41, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 112,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 206,000 shares.

The Madison Square Garden Company operates in the sports, entertainment, and media industries. The Company owns and operates sports franchises and hosts various venues including concerts, sporting events, and theatrical productions. The Madison Square Garden conducts its business in the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Madison Square-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $193.41 and a high of $316.39 and are now at $202.01. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Madison Square-A has overhead space with shares priced $202.01, or 22.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $258.90. Madison Square-A shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $280.91 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $290.26.

