Shares of Macquarie Infras Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Macquarie Infras (NYSE:MIC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $17.16. So far today approximately 160,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Macquarie Infras have traded between the current low of $17.16 and a high of $45.93 and are now at $17.41. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) owns, operates, and invests in a portfolio of infrastructure businesses. The Company's businesses consist of bulk liquid terminals, airport services, gas processing and distribution, and a portfolio of contracted power and energy investments. MIC serves customers worldwide.

Potential upside of 154.2% exists for Macquarie Infras, based on a current level of $17.41 and analysts' average consensus price target of $44.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.73 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $41.60.

