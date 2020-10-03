Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $18.12. So far today approximately 171,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 857,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mack-Cali Realty have traded between the current low of $18.12 and a high of $24.88 and are now at $18.66. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) has potential upside of 2.2% based on a current price of $18.66 and analysts' consensus price target of $19.07. Mack-Cali Realty shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $22.03 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $22.13.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a fully integrated, self administered, and self managed real estate investment trust (REIT) providing management, leasing, development, construction, and other tenant related services for its class A real estate portfolio. The Properties are primarily office and office flex buildings located in the Northeast.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mack-Cali Realty. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mack-Cali Realty in search of a potential trend change.