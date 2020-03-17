Shares of Lululemon Ath Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Lululemon Ath (NASDAQ:LULU) traded today at a new 52-week low of $136.90. Approximately 709,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

Based on a current price of $137.31, Lululemon Ath is currently 33.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $91.07. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $205.65 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $234.16.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lululemon Ath have traded between the current low of $136.90 and a high of $266.20 and are now at $137.31. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

lululemon Athletica Inc. designs and retails athletic clothing products. The Company produces fitness pants, shorts, tops and jackets for yoga, dance, running, and general fitness. lululemon serves customers worldwide.

