Shares of Lpl Financial Ho Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Lpl Financial Ho (NASDAQ:LPLA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $56.36. Approximately 233,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 762,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Lpl Financial Ho share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $56.36 and a high of $99.60 and are now at $57.58. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. offers technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services through business relationships with all types of financial advisors. The Company, through proprietary technology, custody, and clearing platforms, offers access to financial products and services that enable them to provide financial advice and brokerage services to retail investors.

There is potential upside of 41.3% for shares of Lpl Financial Ho based on a current price of $57.58 and an average consensus analyst price target of $81.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $84.80 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $91.11.

