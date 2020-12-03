Shares of Louisiana-Pacifi Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Louisiana-Pacifi (NYSE:LPX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $19.10. So far today approximately 197,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Louisiana-Pacifi share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $19.10 and a high of $34.35 and are now at $19.20. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation manufactures building materials and engineered wood products in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Brazil. The Company's products are used by homebuilders and light commercial builders. Louisiana Pacific products include oriented strand board sheathing, flooring, radiant barrier panels, siding and trim, i-joists, and laminated veneer lumber.

Louisiana-Pacifi (NYSE:LPX) has potential upside of 67.1% based on a current price of $19.20 and analysts' consensus price target of $32.09. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $27.18 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $30.76.

