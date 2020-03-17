Shares of Louisiana-Pacifi Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Louisiana-Pacifi (NYSE:LPX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $15.62. So far today approximately 249,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Louisiana-Pacifi have traded between the current low of $15.62 and a high of $34.35 and are now at $16.39. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 2.08% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 95.9% for shares of Louisiana-Pacifi based on a current price of $16.39 and an average consensus analyst price target of $32.09. Louisiana-Pacifi shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $27.11 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $30.10.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation manufactures building materials and engineered wood products in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Brazil. The Company's products are used by homebuilders and light commercial builders. Louisiana Pacific products include oriented strand board sheathing, flooring, radiant barrier panels, siding and trim, i-joists, and laminated veneer lumber.

