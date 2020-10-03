Shares of Leggett & Platt Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $34.36. So far today approximately 63,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Potential upside of 51.5% exists for Leggett & Platt, based on a current level of $34.79 and analysts' average consensus price target of $52.71. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $43.74 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $46.65.

Over the past year, Leggett & Platthas traded in a range of $34.36 to $55.35 and are now at $34.79. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated manufactures a wide range of engineered products. The Company's products include components for bedding, furniture, and other residential furnishings, as well as office and institutional furnishings components, retail store fixtures, and displays, specialty wire products, and automotive seating suspension and lumbar systems.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Leggett & Platt and will alert subscribers who have LEG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.