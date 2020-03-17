Shares of Lear Corp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) traded today at $84.79, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 66,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 741,000 shares.

Potential upside of 138.9% exists for Lear Corp, based on a current level of $85.63 and analysts' average consensus price target of $204.60. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $121.76 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $123.90.

Lear Corporation manufactures automobile parts. The Company produces seating systems, wiring harnesses, terminals, connectors, junction boxes, body control electronics, wireless products, and audio systems.

Lear Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $159.14 and the current low of $84.79 and are currently at $85.63 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

