Shares of Las Vegas Sands Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) traded today at $33.86, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 544,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.3 million shares.

Over the past year, Las Vegas Sandshas traded in a range of $33.86 to $74.29 and are now at $34.91. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Las Vegas Sands has overhead space with shares priced $34.91, or 58.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $83.21. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $60.89 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $62.97.

Las Vegas Sands Corp owns and operates casino resorts and convention centers. The Company operates in the United States, Macau and Singapore. Las Vegas Sand offers a wide range of gaming activities and entertainment as well as overnight accommodations, while its expo centers host a wide range of entertainment shows, expositions, and other activities.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Las Vegas Sands and will alert subscribers who have LVS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.