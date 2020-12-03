Shares of Las Vegas Sands Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $42.38. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 405,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.3 million shares.

There is potential upside of 93.5% for shares of Las Vegas Sands based on a current price of $43.01 and an average consensus analyst price target of $83.21. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $61.23 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $65.76.

Las Vegas Sands share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.29 and the current low of $42.38 and are currently at $43.01 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 1.63% lower over the past week, respectively.

Las Vegas Sands Corp owns and operates casino resorts and convention centers. The Company operates in the United States, Macau and Singapore. Las Vegas Sand offers a wide range of gaming activities and entertainment as well as overnight accommodations, while its expo centers host a wide range of entertainment shows, expositions, and other activities.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Las Vegas Sands and will alert subscribers who have LVS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.