Shares of Lamar Advertis-A Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Lamar Advertis-A (NASDAQ:LAMR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $45.19. So far today approximately 163,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 627,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lamar Advertis-A have traded between the current low of $45.19 and a high of $96.82 and are now at $45.40. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 2.12% lower over the past week, respectively.

Lamar Advertising Company owns and operates outdoor advertising structures in the United States. The Company provides poster and bulletin displays, as well as logo signs. Lamar also operates tourism signage franchises in the United States and Canada.

Lamar Advertis-A has overhead space with shares priced $45.40, or 35.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $70.60. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $82.92 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $88.17.

