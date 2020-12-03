Shares of Lamar Advertis-A Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Lamar Advertis-A (NASDAQ:LAMR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $58.91. Approximately 88,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 522,000 shares.

Lamar Advertising Company owns and operates outdoor advertising structures in the United States. The Company provides poster and bulletin displays, as well as logo signs. Lamar also operates tourism signage franchises in the United States and Canada.

There is potential upside of 18.3% for shares of Lamar Advertis-A based on a current price of $59.70 and an average consensus analyst price target of $70.60. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $83.29 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $90.16.

Over the past year, Lamar Advertis-Ahas traded in a range of $58.91 to $96.82 and are now at $59.70. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% lower and 1.05% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lamar Advertis-A and will alert subscribers who have LAMR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.