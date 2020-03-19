Shares of Kirby Corp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $32.76. Approximately 55,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 668,000 shares.

Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) has potential upside of 162.6% based on a current price of $33.44 and analysts' consensus price target of $87.80. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $71.67 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $77.80.

Kirby Corporation operates a fleet of inland tank barges. The Company transports industrial chemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products, and agricultural chemicals. Kirby also overhauls and services diesel engines employed in marine, power generation, and rail applications.

Over the past year, Kirby Corphas traded in a range of $32.76 to $92.30 and are now at $33.44. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

