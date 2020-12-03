Shares of Kinder Morgan In Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Kinder Morgan In (NYSE:KMI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $13.85. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.5 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 15.9 million shares.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is a pipeline transportation and energy storage company. The Company owns and operates pipelines that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide, and other products, and terminals that store petroleum products and chemicals and handle bulk materials like coal and petroleum coke.

There is potential upside of 45.9% for shares of Kinder Morgan In based on a current price of $14.07 and an average consensus analyst price target of $20.52. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $20.51 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $20.82.

Kinder Morgan In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.58 and the current low of $13.85 and are currently at $14.07 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

