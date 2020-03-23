Shares of Kimberly-Clark Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) traded today at $115.82, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 192,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.4 million shares.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a global health and hygiene company that manufactures and provides consumer products. The Company's products include diapers, tissues, paper towels, incontinence care products, surgical gowns, and disposable face masks. Kimberly-Clark's products are sold in countries around the world.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is currently priced 5.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $109.57. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $137.38 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $140.76.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kimberly-Clark have traded between the current low of $115.82 and a high of $149.23 and are now at $116.30. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

