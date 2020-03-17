Shares of Kilroy Realty Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) traded today at $55.85, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 68,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 817,000 shares.

Potential upside of 41.2% exists for Kilroy Realty, based on a current level of $55.99 and analysts' average consensus price target of $79.09. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $79.25 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $80.33.

Over the past year, Kilroy Realtyhas traded in a range of $55.85 to $88.99 and are now at $55.99. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and operation of Class A office properties located in the States of California and Washington.

