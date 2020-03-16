Shares of Keycorp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $10.00. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 249,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 11.8 million shares.

Keycorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.52 and the current low of $10.00 and are currently at $10.15 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

KeyCorp is a financial services holding company. The Company provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Potential upside of 128.0% exists for Keycorp, based on a current level of $10.15 and analysts' average consensus price target of $23.14. Keycorp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $18.00 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $18.24.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Keycorp and will alert subscribers who have KEY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.