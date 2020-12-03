Shares of Kar Auction Serv Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Kar Auction Serv (NYSE:KAR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $15.80. Approximately 107,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

Kar Auction Serv (NYSE:KAR) has potential upside of 274.3% based on a current price of $16.31 and analysts' consensus price target of $61.05. Kar Auction Serv shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $21.34 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $28.09.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. provides wholesale vehicle auction services in North America. The Company facilitates a marketplace providing auction services for sellers and offers used and salvage vehicles through physical auction locations and multiple proprietary Internet websites.

In the past 52 weeks, Kar Auction Serv share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $15.80 and a high of $63.17 and are now at $16.31. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.94% lower and 0.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

